Whoopi Goldberg questions current parenting style

Whoopi Goldberg speaks up against 'coddling children'

Whoopi Goldberg disagrees with the way children are being raised in today's time.

The View moderator sees today's parenting style as too soft, and excessive parental interference in adult children's lives.

The discussion among the cohosts arose with the news that some college students were 'sending no-contact orders to deal with' roommate disagreements.

The Oscar-winning actress emphasized that 'coddling children' is actually ruining them in life as it leads to children not able to resolve conflicts in life.

Cohost Sara Haines even talked about her personal experiences and how her mom raised her.

She even joked about how her mother would have brushed off a minor drama.

"If I had called my mom and said, 'Someone's being mean,' [she'd say], 'Ae you okay? Do you have food? Good. Bye," said Haines.

Alyssa Farah Griffin emphasized that conflict resolution 'is a key part of life'.

Legal expert Sunny Hostin though offered another view that kids really are bullied and may have trouble time facing conflicts on their own as 'people are really cruel in this world'.

Goldberg reiterated that it's okay for parents to support their kids, but to 'do it for them', that makes it problematic.

"…why does every kid have to win every day? People lose," she continued, "Sometimes you get beat up."