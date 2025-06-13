Who is Callum Turner - actor engaged to Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are engaged

Dua Lipa finally confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner after months of speculation sending fans into frenzy.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in January 2024 following which they were spotted on various PDA-packed outings.

The One Kiss crooner made the fans wild when she took to Instagram to put up pictures of Christmas holiday. In the snaps, the English and Albanian singer wore diamond ring on 'that' finger.

Though the 29-year-old remained mum till June 12 this year before the singer finally admitted to British Vogue that the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor has popped the question.

So, who is Callum Turner? Let’s get to know more about him!

The actor hails from London where he was raised in Chelsea neighbourhood.

He wanted to be a soccer player during his childhood but had to give up the dream by the age of 17 as he realized he 'wasn't good enough' and wasn't putting in as much hard work as was required.

Moreover, Turner is an established actor known for his roles in Green Room (2015) and The Boys in the Boat (2023).

2021's The Last Letter from Your Lover and Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air are also included in his movie and TV credits.

The 35-year-old is keen on learning and absorbing from the people he meets and is 'hungry for information'.

He also doesn't want to feel like he has 'made it'. He wants to 'keep doing the thing' he loves: 'making movies and being characters and researching worlds and parts and people.'

The pair made their red-carpet debut at 2025 Met Gala.

Now that they have announced their engagement, fans are waiting for the news of their wedding.