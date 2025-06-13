Pakistan denounces Israeli attacks on Iran, terms them 'serious threat to entire region’

Pakistan's Foreign Office. —Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday denounced Israel’s attacks on Iran’s soil, terming them "unjustified and illegitimate".

The Foreign Office in a statement said these attacks were serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond.

Israeli military actions blatantly breached the UN Charter and core principles of international law by violating Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the FO added.

"Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter," said the FO.

Israel launched widescale strikes against Iran on Friday, saying it targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders and that this was start of a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country's main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards corps said its top commander, Hossein Salami, was killed and state media reported the unit's headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.

Reacting to the attack, Pakistan said it stood in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounced the blatant provocations, which constituted a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

"The international community and the United Nations bear responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions," it added.

Conveying his "deepest" sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel.

"This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region," he said, urging the international community and the United Nations to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace.

Condemning "unjustified Israeli attacks" on Iran, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said termed it a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

"This abhorrent action has shaken foundations of international law as well as conscience of humanity; and gravely undermines regional stability & int’l security," he wrote on X.

He said Pakistan stood in solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

Similarly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also “strongly condemned Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran”.

He also offered heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people during this difficult hour, calling on all responsible nations and the United Nations to work collectively towards de-escalation and to uphold international law.

Meanwhile, the Senate and the National Assembly have also passed a resolution rebuking Israel for resorting to "war crime by attacking our brotherly country Iran".

The resolution was tabled by Deputy PM Dar in the upper house of parliament.