Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in parts of country from tomorrow

View of heavy hail downpour of winter season. — PPI/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast a spell of rain-thundershowers, dust storms, with isolated hailstorms across the upper and central parts of the country from June 13 to 16.

According to the Met Office, moist currents are currently entering the upper regions of Pakistan, while a westerly wave is expected to affect the area starting June 13.

“The prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to subside during this period,” said PMD in a statement.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the Met Office said that duststorms and rain-thundershowers, accompanied by isolated hailstorms, are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad from June 13-16 with occasional gaps.

“Rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Gujranwala from June 13 and 16,” it said.

In southern Punjab and upper Sindh, dust storms and thunderstorms are also forecast during the same period, the weather department said in its advisory.

The PMD warned that windstorms, hail, and lightning could damage electric poles, solar panels, vehicles, and trees, especially in exposed areas.

“The public is advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary exposure during stormy conditions,” the statement added.

Furthermore, farmers have been advised to adjust crop management activities in line with the changing weather, and tourists and travelers have been urged to take appropriate safety measures.

The PMD also called on local authorities to stay alert and ensure preparedness to minimise potential disruptions or damage during the forecast period.

Earlier, temperatures were felt as high as 50 degrees Celsius with the heat intensity peaking at a scorching 60°C in Lahore, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday, warning that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist for another 24 hours with temperatures potentially rising by another 7°C.

The ongoing heatwave across Lahore continued, with temperatures rising to 44°C and heat intensity reported at 47°C, according to the Meteorological Department. Officials indicated that the actual felt temperature reached as high as 50°C, with intensity levels experienced up to 60°C.

Meteorological authorities attributed the extreme weather to a prolonged dry spell between May and June.