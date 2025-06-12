Pakistan, world leaders offer condolences after Air India crash

(From left to right) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Shehbaz. — NNI/INP/Reuters/File

Leaders from Pakistan and around the world expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of at least 242 lives in the tragic plane crash incident in India’s Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Minutes after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, the London-bound Air India flight 171 crashed with 242 on board.

The plane came down in a residential area, crashing onto a medical college hostel outside the airport perimeter during lunch hour. It was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital. There were no reports of survivors being found.

Reacting to the plane crash indecent, Prime Minister Shehbaz said: “Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today.”

He added: We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Expressing his grief over the tragic incident, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defence Khwaja Asif said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic crash of #AirIndia Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad today.”

Taking to his X handle, the security czar said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of all aboard. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”

PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: "Saddened to hear a tragic incident occurred earlier today."

“Where an Air India flight with approximately 240 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad, India. I express my profound condolences to the people of India,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, three-time former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said: “My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.”

He added: “This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the PIA also extended condolences to the families of all those who lost loved ones in the crash.

Taking to X, the spokesperson said: Our hearts go out to the families & loved ones affected by today's tragic crash. At #PIA, we stand in solidarity with our fellow aviation community, offering our deepest condolences to Flight 171 and all those impacted.”

Reactions from across world

Here's what world leaders have said so far:

Taking to his X handle, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words."

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating."

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time."

Britain's King Charles said on X: "My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones."

In a message to Indian PM Modi, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said: "We extend our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones at this tragic incident."

"We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India, and offer our full support in any form."

EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen said: "My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss."

"Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow."

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted: "Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport."

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a swift recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe."

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims' loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi."