Extreme heat grips Lahore as PMD forecasts 7°C spike

Motorcyclist ride towards his destinations with handkerchiefs covering his faces to shield himself from the scorching heat and blazing sun, Rawalpindi, June 11, 2025. — NNI

LAHORE: Temperatures were felt as high as 50 degrees Celsius, with the heat intensity peaking at a scorching 60°C in Lahore, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

The department warned that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist for another 24 hours, with temperatures potentially rising by another 7°C.

According to the PMD, the city’s actual temperature climbed to 44°C, while heat intensity was reported at 47°C. Officials indicated that the felt temperature reached up to 50°C, with intensity levels peaking at 60°C.

Meteorological authorities attributed the extreme weather to a prolonged dry spell between May and June.

The department stated that the heatwave is likely to persist for the next 24 hours, with the possibility of temperatures increasing by another 7°C. However, relief may be expected with a weather system anticipated to enter Lahore on June 14, potentially bringing down the temperature.

Meanwhile, the Health Department reported 67 cases of heatstroke across various districts of Punjab during the first ten days of June. These cases were linked to rising temperatures and sustained exposure to extreme heat.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Met Department reported that the heatwave remained severe across most districts, including Peshawar, where the temperature reached 40°C and is expected to rise up to 44°C.

Humidity levels in the provincial capital were recorded at 52%. The department further noted that temperatures in the region had increased by 6 to 7°C compared to seasonal averages.

Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu saw temperatures peak at 47°C. Light rainfall has been forecast for Peshawar and various KP districts beginning Friday.

Officials recorded temperatures nearing 48°C across much of the Cholistan Desert. The Meteorological Department expects the intense heat to persist in southern Punjab for the next two days.

Locals in the region reported that water reserves in the desert have dried up, causing severe hardship for livestock. Reports from affected areas suggested livestock deaths and forced migration due to dried-up wells and extreme temperatures.