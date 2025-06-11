13-year-old domestic help 'beaten to death' in Rahim Yar Khan

This representational image shows a person sitting with their arms wrapped around their legs. — Pixabay

A 13-year-old house help died after her employers allegedly tortured her in Rahim Yar Khan, in yet another tragic incident, once again raising concerns over the safety of underage domestic workers in the country.

According to the police, a man and his wife have been arrested over suspicion of being responsible for the alleged torture that led to the young girl, Samia's death in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The victim, who was a resident of Kotla Pathan, was employed as a domestic helper at the residence of a man named Shahram for three years, according to District Police Officer Irfan Samo, who also revealed disturbing details about Samia's death.

Authorities indicated that she succumbed to violence inflicted by her employers.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Samia's mother was informed of her daughter's "sudden death" and was given the body wrapped in a shroud late at night.

Upon returning home, the mother discovered severe signs of torture on Samia's body and promptly alerted the police, leading to a swift investigation into the matter.

DPO Samo confirmed that law enforcement conducted a timely raid, apprehending the suspected couple who had attempted to flee.

The girl's body has since been handed over to her family following a post-mortem examination. Initial medical findings revealed evidence of severe violence inflicted upon the girl on her entire body, further solidifying the allegations of torture.

Police investigations are ongoing while the incident sparked outrage and once again brought to the forefront the critical issue of child domestic labour and the urgent need for robust protections for vulnerable children.

This incident adds to a troubling trend of both physical and sexual abuse and exploitation involving child domestic workers, who bear the brunt of working to fulfil their families’ needs amid an economic stretch.

Last year, a 12-year-old house help, Ayesha, was allegedly beaten to death by her employers in Village 84 South, a suburb of Sargodha, where the minor domestic worker was employed by a feudal named Jawad Bhatti.

The law enforcers said that Bhatti and his wife allegedly struck the child with iron rods and sticks.

In another harrowing case that surfaced in 2023, a 14-year-old girl, Rizwana, was brutally tortured by Civil Judge Asim Hafeez's wife Somia