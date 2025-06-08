Multiple road accidents claim 10 lives across Pakistan

The representational image shows an ambulance. — AFP/File

GHOTKI/ DI KHAN: Separate traffic accidents in Dera Ismail Khan, Ghotki, Layyah and Chichawatni on Sunday resulted in at least 10 fatalities and numerous injuries.

A car travelling from DI Khan's Al Markalan village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa drove off the road and fell into a ditch, killing four people and injuring two others.

Rescue officials have confirmed that among the deceased were two brothers and a child and added that the bodies of the deceased and the injured had been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

In a separate tragic incident, three individuals were killed and more than eight were injured when a speeding truck overturned on Motorway M-5 near Sindh's Ghotki.

Motorway Police said the deceased and injured were all from Muzaffargarh's Alipur Jatoi area. Animals being transported in the truck were also injured in the incident, the police added.

In another road mishap, a speeding bus was involved in an accident near Nawan Kot, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuries to 26 others, rescue officials said.

The passenger bus was travelling from Lahore to Karor Lal Esan, Layyah. Six of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan for treatment.

Separately, a lawyer was killed and two others were injured when a car overturned in Iqbal Nagar area of Chichawatni. They were returning from 19/14 L village, said hospital officials.