Karachi to witness strong winds as heatwave grips Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: The country's financial hub is bracing for a sweltering second day of Eid ul Adha on Sunday as its residents face hot and humid conditions accompanied by potential intermittent strong winds while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of a severe heatwave in parts of the country, expected to last several days.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are predicted to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, following a morning low of 28.2°C. Meanwhile, humidity levels are currently alarmingly high at 78%, with sea winds blowing at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour.

The PMD has also highlighted the presence of high atmospheric pressure contributing to the prevailing conditions.

In addition, Balochistan is experiencing an intense heatwave that is projected to persist until June 12.

While Quetta and its surrounding areas are currently clear and dry, the northern districts of the province are also experiencing dry weather, and the southern and central districts are enduring hot conditions.

The PMD reports that temperatures across Balochistan are currently 4°C to 6°C higher than normal.

On Saturday, Sibi recorded a searing 49°C, Turbat reached 41°C, and Nokkundi hit 43°C.

Further south, the upper and central areas of Sindh are also bracing for a severe heatwave. The PMD has warned that temperatures in these regions are likely to be 3°C to 5°C higher than normal from today until June 12.

Residents across the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.