PM Shehbaz-led delegation performs Umrah, thanks Allah for success in ‘Bunyan um-Marsoos’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (left) perform Umrah during their official visit to Saudi Arabia on June 5, 2025. — Facebook/ Mian Shehbaz Sharif/Screengrab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday night performed Umrah during their official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The visit is being undertaken on the special invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The door of the Holy Kaaba was specially opened for the premier-led high-level delegation. They also offered “Nawafil” and expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty on the victory of “Bunyan-um- Marsoos”.

They offered prayers of thanks for Pakistan’s recent achievements in economic and public welfare domains and also made special supplications for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Prayers were also offered for the oppressed Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the premier during the visit.

During his two-day visit to kingdom, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet with the Saudi crown prince, who also serves as the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

"Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security," a foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

"The prime minister will also express gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict."

PM Shehbaz's visit coincides with ongoing Hajj rituals in the kingdom and the celebration of Eid ul Adha.

Furthermore, this visit underscores the enduring and deeply rooted relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, founded on shared faith, mutual respect, and a strong strategic partnership.

It also reaffirms both nations' commitment to enhancing economic and diplomatic engagement, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Pakistan's own development priorities.

The PM’s visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and open new avenues for multifaceted collaboration, read the statement.