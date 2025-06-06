Senator Afridi breathes his last after sustaining wounds in gas blast

An undated image of Senator Abbas Khan Afridi (late). — Facebook@SenatorAbbasKhanAfridi

PESHAWAR: Former federal minister Abbas Afridi breathed his last on Friday a day after he sustained critical injuries in a gas explosion at his residence in the Azam area of Kohat district.

Afridi, as per the police and family sources, was severely injured in the blast, which occurred on Thursday, and was receiving treatment at a hospital where he later died. Two other individuals also sustained injuries in the incident.

Reacting to the ex-minister's demise, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow and prayed for courage to the bereaved family.

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, in his condolence message, said the news of Senator Afridi’s death was received with sadness and extended sympathies to his family and supporters.

Leghari remembered Afridi as a committed figure who worked for the country and stood by the people. He said the late senator made consistent efforts to address issues facing the public and remained active in national affairs.

"Senator Afridi was dedicated to his responsibilities and served with purpose. His contributions to politics and to the people will be remembered," he stated.

Offering condolences to Afridi’s family, Leghari prayed for peace for the departed and strength for those in mourning.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Senator Abbas Afridi. May God grant him high ranks in Jannah and give his loved ones patience in this difficult time," Leghari added.

Furthermore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has also expressed deep sorrow over Afridi's passing and extended condolences to the bereaved family.