Karachi likely to experience mild earthquakes this week

A Richter scale mearing the intensity of an earthquake. — Reuters/File

Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari said on Wednesday that Karachi may experience more mild earthquakes this week and rejected speculations speculations about high-intensity tremors in the coming days.

"Karachi has historically experienced earthquakes of 5.5 and 5.8 magnitude," said Laghari in a statement.

He detailed that mild quakes were originating due to activation of the Landhi fault line, which is going through an adjustment process.

He said that millions of earthquakes of this nature occur across the globe daily.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief also said that an ordinary person, even in developed countries like Japan, cannot make predictions about seismic activity.

The port city experienced three more earthquakes with intensities ranging from 2 to 3.1 magnitude last night, making the fourth consecutive day of tremors.

According to the PMD's Seismic Monitoring Centre, the latest activity has taken the total number of tremors felt in Karachi to 26 since June 1, said the seismological centre.

Since Sunday, multiple mild tremors have been felt in Karachi's Landhi, Quaidabad, Malir, and surrounding neighbourhoods, raising concerns among residents. No significant damage or injuries have been reported.