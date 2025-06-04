Karachi experiences three more earthquakes amid ongoing seismic activity

A representational image shows a Richter scale. — Canva/File

KARACHI: The port city experienced three more earthquake tremors with intensity ranging from 2 to 3.1 magnitude on Tuesday night, according to the Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The fourth consecutive day of seismic activity in the port city was marked by these tremors.

The latest activity has taken the total number of tremors felt in Karachi since June 1 to 26, said the seismological centre.

In view of the concerning situation, Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari said that the mild tremors may occur for another week as the movement of tectonic plates continues.

Since Sunday, repeated mild tremors have been felt in Karachi’s Landhi, Quaidabad, Malir, and surrounding neighbourhoods, raising concerns among residents. No significant damage or injuries have been reported.

Reason behind tremors

The chief meteorologisthas attributed the ongoing seismic activity to the activation of the Landhi Fault Line, which he said was currently going through a normalisation phase.

According to Haider, mild earthquakes may continue for up to another week as energy is gradually being released from the fault line. He explained that this slow release of energy helps prevent the risk of a major earthquake.

“This particular fault line has been activated after several decades,” he noted, adding that the shallow depth of recent quakes is the reason they are being felt more intensely across the city.

Haider stressed that buildings situated directly above the fault line should be capable of withstanding tremors of up to magnitude 6. He also pointed out that the fault lines running through Karachi have been historically identified and documented.

Responding to concerns over cracks developing in homes, Haider clarified that such issues are related to structural integrity and not necessarily linked to seismic activity.

He also mentioned the presence of another fault line near Thana Bula Khan, contributing to the overall seismic activity in and around Karachi.