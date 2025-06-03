CJCSC Gen Mirza says Pakistan did not seek help from any quarter during conflict with India

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza gestures during a gathering. — State Media/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan relied on its resources and did not seek help from any quarter during the recent conflict with India, said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

General Mirza added that all activities conducted to counter Indian aggression were solely carried out by the armed forces of Pakistan in an interview with a British media outlet.

Responding to a question inquiring if Pakistan received assistance from China, General Mirza said that the weapons used by Pakistan in the recent conflict are certainly similar to those available to India.

Additionally, he said, Pakistan has purchased some military equipment from other countries, but apart from that, in real time, the country relied solely on its internal capabilities and did not receive any help from any other state.

Pakistan-India tension

It should be noted that India, using the attack on the tourist destination of Pahalgam in occupied Kashmir as a justification, first carried out water aggression against Pakistan and unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty.

Then, between May 6 and 7, India launched missiles at various areas of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, to which the Pakistani army responded in retaliation.

On May 10, India once again launched missile attacks on Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base and Rahim Yar Khan Airport. In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan um Marsoos against India, in which it shot down 6 fighter jets, including 3 Indian Rafale jets, and destroyed several airfields and ammunition depots, including Adampur and Udhampur.

After Pakistan's strong retaliation, India began to see its defeat, and requested a ceasefire from the United States and other allies, after which a ceasefire was reached between the two countries.