Manhunt continues after massive jailbreak at Karachi’s Malir prison

Policemen push the prisoners who had escaped into the van after recapturing them in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

KARACHI: A major search operation is underway after 213 inmates escaped from Karachi’s Malir Jail amid an evacuation triggered by earthquake tremors, officials confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday.

While authorities have rearrested over 80 escapees, efforts continue to locate and detain more than 130 who remain at large.

At least one prisoner was killed and several security personnel were injured during the jailbreak.

Jail Superintendent Arshad Shah stated that the breakout took place when prisoners from Circles 4 and 5 were temporarily moved from their barracks as a safety measure during the seismic activity. “Over 600 inmates were outside their cells at the time. In the ensuing disorder, 213 took advantage and fled,” he said.





Sindh’s Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, described the incident as one of the most serious jailbreaks in recent years. He noted that between 700 to 1,000 prisoners had gathered near the main gate following the evacuation, where nearly 100 inmates forced the gate open and escaped. “About 46 have been caught, and we expect the rest will be rearrested soon,” he added.

The minister confirmed that all escapees have been identified and that targeted raids are underway at their residences and adjoining areas. He also confirmed that the Chief Minister has been briefed and has instructed him to visit the prison personally.

Lanjar dismissed initial reports of structural damage, clarifying that the escape occurred through the main gate and not due to any wall collapse. He hinted at possible staff negligence and announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate, promising strict disciplinary action against those found responsible.

Inspector General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, who visited the jail, explained that Malir houses a large number of inmates involved in drug-related cases, many with psychological issues, making them comparatively easier to track and recapture. He ruled out any premeditated plan behind the escape and praised police and Rangers for their swift response.

The jailbreak

As tremors were felt, prisoners from the two circles, who were brought out, attacked security personnel. Frontier Corps personnel initially tried to stop the inmates with batons before resorting to aerial firing, but were overpowered, leading to the prisoners' escape, IG Memon and other officials told Geo News.

The police reported that three Frontier Corps personnel and one jail staffer were injured during the chaos, and one prisoner was killed, though authorities have not yet disclosed the prisoner’s identity or case.

A joint operation involving police, Rangers, Frontier Corps, the Special Security Unit (SSU), and the Rapid Response Force (RRF) was launched to track the escapees. Law enforcement has since regained full control of the jail.

In the aftermath, the IT room’s servers and equipment were damaged, and its doors were damaged. This room also holds prisoner data. Several other rooms were vandalised, and bullet marks and shells were visible throughout the prison, alongside other infrastructural damage.

The families of prisoners have arrived at the jail seeking information, prompting police to release a list of inmates who fled.

Security has been beefed up around the prison’s vicinity, which includes Shah Latif Town, Quaidabad, and several slum areas. Despite this, police personnel numbers remain low, and while checkpoints are established inside, no major pickets have been set up to fully control the situation.

The jail, which housed approximately 6,022 inmates at the time, mostly drug-related offenders, now faces ongoing challenges as cases will be registered against all escapees under the law.

One recaptured prisoner, Siraj, described the panic: “When the quake hit, everyone started breaking the gates. Many ran off. I was arrested in a weapons case and went into hiding after escaping.”

It may be noted that it is a practice to bring out the prisoners of their prison cells during emergency situations.

However, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that it was not the right move to bring the prisoners out of their barracks despite the inmates' complaints.

"Although nothing of the sort is good, I'm a student of engineering and if there are repeated earthquakes, it means that there won't be a major earthquake," the CM said while speaking during an event in the metropolis.

He also warned the prisoners that they should surrender, otherwise, they would face harsher cases, including terrorism, as most of those who had fled were involved in minor crimes.