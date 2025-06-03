Seven Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists killed in Balochistan

Army troops stand guard in the Red Zone in Islamabad on May 11, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Armed forces personnel shot dead seven terrorists from Fitna al-Hindustan, an Indian proxy, in two different operations in Balochistan on Monday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in Kachhi district’s Mach region on a tip-off about Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists’ presence.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell," the ISPR said.

In another IBO in Margand general of Kalat district, a Fitna al-Hindustan terrorist hideout was busted and two terrorists were successfully neutralised, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, it added.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of Indian sponsored terrorism and their facilitators to justice," the media wing of armed forces said.

The government has blamed Indian-backed Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists for perpetrating a number of terror incidents in Balochistan on behest of India.

Particularly, following the Khuzdar attack on schoolchildren last month, the ties between the nuclear armed neighbouring countries further took a nosedive amid already tense relations.

A powerful explosion near Zero Point in Balochistan's Khuzdar targeted a school bus, martyring five, including three students, on the spot and injuring dozens of others, drawing condemnations from across the country as well as the international community.

Interior Secretary Captain (retd) Khurram Muhammad Agha on May 23 said Pakistan’s response to the recent Fitna al-Hindustan attack in Khuzdar would be “decisive”, warning that the perpetrators would not succeed in their objectives.



