Young TikToker killed in Islamabad's Sector G-13-1

An undated image of TikToker Sana Yousaf. — Instagram/@sanayousaf22

Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old female TikToker, was reportedly murdered in her home in Sector G-13-1 of Islamabad on Monday, within the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station.

Her body was transferred to PIMS Hospital for a postmortem examination.

According to police sources, the tragic incident occurred while most of Yousaf's family members were not at home, with only her aunt present at the time. The accused, who had allegedly come to meet Yousaf at her residence, is said to have fired two shots, resulting in her death.

Yousaf, who recently celebrated her 17th birthday, was a popular figure on TikTok with a substantial following of 740,000. She resided with her father, a government officer, her mother, a housewife, and her 15-year-old brother. Her brother is currently visiting their hometown of Chitral after completing his school examinations.

Police sources indicate that the young Yousaf's aunt had been staying at the young TikToker's house for the past few days and was present during the time of the shooting.

The incident occurred at 5pm on Monday while her father was already out for some work and her mother had left home for the nearby market to get some things.

The family resided in the upper portion of the house where Yousaf was killed by a young boy. Both Yousaf and the suspect are believed to have known each other, as per the initial investigation by the police.

According to Yousaf's aunt, who was with her at home at the time of the incident, the TikToker had a conversation with the suspect before he brutally killed her.

Yousaf's aunt told the police that she had overheard her niece say, "Go away from here. There are cameras all around. I will fetch you some water," to the suspect before he fired two shots at her chest.

Yousaf's mother has filed a case against the suspect under Section 302 of the PPC (punishment of qatl-i-amd). Additionally, a first information report was filed by the mother.

According to the FIR, the mother stated that she could identify the suspect upon seeing him.

This isn't the first time a social media influencer has been murdered and there has been a constant rise in such incidents in recent months.

A female TikTok in Punjab's Khushab was brutally killed by her cousin recently. Similarly, in February this year, another female TikTok was found dead in her home in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, in January, a father in Quetta killed his US-born teen daughter for making videos on TikTok videos. According to the police, her family "had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle and social gathering".

The family lived in the US for 25 years and the young girl had started posting content on TikTok even before her family moved back to Pakistan.

Furthermore, last year in Sialkot, a similar incident occurred when a brother killed his sister over TikTok videos.

While authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Yousaf's murder, no arrests have been made so far concerning this incident.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses and the postmortem report is released.