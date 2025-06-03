Sixteenth earthquake jolts Karachi since Sunday

A representational image of a Richter scale. — Canva

KARACHI: Karachi has been jolted by at least 16 mild earthquakes since Sunday, the Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed on Tuesday, raising concern among residents across various parts of the city.

The latest tremor occurred at 9:57am, registering a magnitude of 2.8. The epicentre of the 16th quake was located northeast of Malir, approximately 15 kilometres from the area, at a depth of 40 kilometres.

Previously, two back-to-back tremors were recorded late Monday night — the first at midnight with a magnitude of 2.6 and the second at 12:23am measuring 2.8. Both had a depth of 40 kilometres and were centred northeast of Malir.

The third tremor occurred at 6:42am Tuesday with a magnitude of 3.2 and a shallower depth of 11 kilometres, near Korangi.

Since Sunday evening, repeated mild tremors have been felt in Karachi’s Landhi, Quaidabad, Malir, and surrounding neighbourhoods, raising concerns among residents. No significant damage or injuries have been reported.

Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider attributed the series of quakes to the Landhi Fault Region, a seismically active zone that typically generates low-intensity tremors.

Speaking to Geo News, he said that while this region is not known for producing major earthquakes, such aftershocks may continue in the coming days.

He also mentioned the presence of another fault line near Thana Bula Khan, contributing to the overall seismic activity in and around Karachi.