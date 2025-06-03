The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston gets real about her cancer journey

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston shared a glimpse of how her life has been during her battler with stage four breast cancer.

The reality TV star had shared her stage three breast cancer diagnosis around four months back; the cancer has now progressed to stage four.

Taking to Instagram June 1, Thurston revealed that she is losing her memory.

The 34-year-old narrated how she was at loss of words when she went through customs and got asked, 'Where are you coming from?'

Thurston recalled another instance of her life when she realized the severity of the situation. She spoke about fighting with her husband Jeff Arcuri and having 'little disagreement' with him while being unable to remember what had actually ticked her off.

“We’re able to laugh about it now,” she continued. “Cancer is s--t. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Stop feeling bad for yourself.’ Other times I’m like, ‘You’re allowed to feel bad for yourself. Cancer f--king sucks.’”

She further narrated a painful impact of her cancer journey: severe hair loss.

“I just finished my second month of treatment and if you’re asking how long treatment is, technically forever,” Thurston revealed that after two months of treatment she has decided now to adopt Histotripsy at New York University which is a non-invasive treatment for liver tumors, “I am optimistic about medical advancements in the future. Fingers crossed as a stage 4 girly.”