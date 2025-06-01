Mild earthquake hits parts of Karachi

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — X/@AFP

KARACHI: Tremors were felt in different parts of Karachi as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the port city on Sunday evening.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the epicenter of the earthquake was at the depth of 10 kilometers near Quaidabad.



However, no damage or injuries were reported, but the residents panicked after the tremors.

The last earthquake to hit Karachi was on March 31, 2025, when a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Karachi and surrounding areas.

The PMD had said the quake hit at 4:11pm, with its epicentre 75 kilometres north of Karachi at a depth of 19 kilometres.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was of magnitude 4.6, and the earthquake's epicentre was 65km east-southeast of Uthal in Balochistan, with a depth of 10 kilometres.