PIA concludes pre-Hajj operation with final flight from Karachi

Pakistani Muslim pilgrims walk towards a waiting plane at Lahore International airport bound for Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.— AFP/File

JEDDAH: With the arrival of the last Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-759 from Karachi, carrying 307 intending pilgrims, the 33-day pre-Hajj flight operation, which started on April 29, successfully concluded on Saturday.

“Under the Government Hajj Scheme, as many as 88,260 intending pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia via 342 flights from various cities of Pakistan,” Muhammad Umar Butt, spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs told APP.

Similarly, over 27,000 pilgrims arrived in the holy land through the private Hajj scheme, the spokesperson added.

In the first phase of the Hajj flight operation, he said a total of 39,717 Pakistanis were transported to Madinah by May 27 via 156 flights.

The spokesperson said over 115,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year—88,260 under the government Hajj scheme and 27,011 through private Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs).

The flights were operated by various airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, SereneAir, Airblue, and AirSial to transport the pilgrims from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson said that around 470 Nazimeen are being deputed to facilitate the pilgrims during the Mashair days. A dedicated Nazim will be assigned to each group of 188–200 pilgrims who will accompany them round the clock—from Mina to Arafat, Muzdalifah, Jamarat, and back to Makkah, he added.