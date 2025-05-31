PTI founder to guide protest campaign from jail, says Ali Zafar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan would spearhead his party’s proposed protest campaign against the PML-N-led federal government, confirmed his counsel and the party leader Ali Zafar on Saturday.

The PTI senator made the remarks while quoting Khan as saying. Senator Zafar said that the PTI founder directed his party leadership to make the upcoming protest movement against the federal government “decisive”.

"We will hold protests across the country, which I will lead from jail," the senator quoted him as saying. The PTI founder was very serious, he said, adding that the PTI’s upcoming protest movement would be unprecedented.

Responding to a question, he said that the PTI founder assigned him the responsibility to devise a plan for the protest movement.

After consulting with lawyers and the party leadership, Senator Zafar said he would finalise the protest movement’s plan and present it to the PTI founder in their next meeting.

The strategy for the protest movement would be finalised in the next few days, the senator said, adding that after the next meeting, the PTI founder would personally assign responsibilities in this regard.

“We are not receiving any relief from the judiciary or the executives,” the senator quoted him as saying.

Khan was of the view that PTI had been pushed against the wall and his party had left no other option but to come to the streets, he added.

Earlier this week, the PTI founder asked his party workers and leadership to get ready for a “major nationwide movement" to send the incumbent coalition government packing.

During his interactions with journalists outside Central Jail Adiala, Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder would not call people to Islamabad.

"The PTI founder said the movement will be launched across Pakistan," she added.

She further said that during the past eight months, Khan was allowed to speak to his children only once. Aleema said that whenever they try to send books, the jail administration stops them.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

Responding to a question about his health, she said the party founder was not being allowed to be examined by his personal physician.

Quoting Khan, she said there was no place in the party for those who play on "both sides of the wicket".

“Even if I am kept in jail for life, I will not bow down,” she quoted him as saying.