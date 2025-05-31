KP CM orders probe into student’s death following school punishment





A representational image of a crime scene tape. — Canva

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday responded to the case of a fifth-grade student who reportedly died following corporal punishment by a private school principal in Jamrud, calling for a comprehensive report on the matter.

The incident took place during the morning assembly over a minor issue. Police registered the case, and further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority has issued directions to all private schools to strictly enforce the ban on corporal punishment within schools.

The CM ordered the authority to conduct an impartial and transparent inquiry and submit a report, stating that if the allegations were proven to be true, the government would take strict action against the culprit.

While condemning the incident, Gandapur said violence against children in educational institutions was a serious crime under the law and those responsible for it deserved no leniency.

He also stressed that effective measures should be taken to prevent such incidents of violence against children in schools, assuring that justice would be provided to the victim’s parents.

Through letters, the KPK private schools regulatory authority reminded the heads of private schools that corporal punishment is prohibited in private schools, instructing them to ensure implementation of this ban.

Furthermore, it was also mentioned in the letter that those found guilty may face up to six months in jail or a fine of 50,000 rupees.

Moreover, schools are instructed to provide awareness and training on this matter.

With additional input from APP