Blast in Quetta leaves at least two dead, several injured

QUETTA: A powerful blast rocked the Saragarhi area near Nawan Killi on the outskirts of Quetta on Monday, leaving two people dead and six others injured, according to police.
Rescue teams and law enforcement officials reached the scene immediately, while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
The nature of the blast is yet to be determined as security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details
