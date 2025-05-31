Loadshedding fury: Karachi residents jam highway after hour-long outage

People look on as a protesters block a road in Karachi due to loadshedding on May 31, 2025. — Geo News

KARACHI: A large group of locals shut down the National Highway near Quaidabad on Friday night to demonstrate against hours-long electricity cuts, resulting in a traffic jam that stretched from Quaidabad to Malir Halt.

According to eyewitnesses and rescue officials, the sit-in continued for hours on Saturday as protestors demanded an end to the unannounced and lengthy loadshedding during peak summer.

Protesters said power outages lasting 12 to 14 hours had paralysed daily life in multiple neighbourhoods across the city, leaving women and children suffering in extreme heat and making water scarce in many areas.

“We don’t know when the electricity will return. Our homes are burning in this heat, but no one listens to us,” said one demonstrator. “All government offices, including K-Electric, are nearby but they don’t respond. What else can we do but protest?” said another.

Several vehicles transporting sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha were also stuck in the traffic snarl caused by the protest. Commuters remained stranded for hours on the National Highway and surrounding roads due to the blockade.

The protesters vowed to continue their demonstration until K-Electric ensures consistent power supply and takes practical steps to address the issue.

According to K-Electric, 70% of its network is exempt from loadshedding, and power cuts are only carried out in areas with high losses due to non-payment or theft. A KE spokesperson claimed that feeders with 100% bill recovery receive uninterrupted electricity and denied allegations of unannounced loadshedding.

"Loadshedding is only taking place in 30% of the city’s areas," the spokesperson stated, adding that power theft or non-payment leads to suspension on entire feeders, as the utility lacks infrastructure to isolate defaulters alone.

Loadshedding has been reported in areas including Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Orangi Town, New Karachi, North Karachi, Model Colony, Surjani, Lyari, and parts of the old city such as Lines Area and Kharadar.

Commercial markets in District Central, East, West, and Korangi also experienced power outages of several hours, especially in Jama Cloth Market, Liaquatabad, and other business hubs.

K-Electric officials disclosed that daily loadshedding of up to 10 hours is taking place on 496 feeders, while another 155 feeders experience slightly shorter cuts.

Despite claims of scheduled and justified power management, Karachiites say even those who pay their bills regularly are being subjected to hours-long outages, pushing them into misery amid intense heat.