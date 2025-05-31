Over 370 people killed in Karachi road crashes till May-end

Ambulances at a hospital in Karachi in this undated image. — Reporter

KARACHI: In the first 151 days of 2025, road accidents across the city of lights claimed 376 lives and injured 5,503 people, according to rescue officials.

Of the deceased, 289 were men, 40 women, 37 boys, and 10 girls, highlighting the widespread impact of road traffic incidents on all age groups and genders.

The injured included 4,379 men, 809 women, 242 boys, and 73 girls, indicating the ongoing crisis of road safety in the metropolis.

The data also shed light on the specific role of heavy vehicles, which were responsible for 120 of the fatalities this year alone. A breakdown of these deaths shows:

Dumpers caused 26 deaths

Trailers were involved in 47 fatalities

Water tankers led to 26 deaths

Mazda trucks claimed 10 lives

Buses were responsible for 11 deaths

In 2024, the city recorded 775 deaths and 8,111 injuries from road accidents, the rescue sources said.

The stats came on the heels of four persons riding motorbikes tragically losing their lives in separate traffic accidents in various areas of Karachi on Friday.

The past several months have seen many road accidents involving high-speed dumper trucks, causing people to lose lives as well as injuring them, prompting authorities to announce safety measures.

In March, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho emphasised that traffic issues could not be managed without institutional collaboration.

He noted that ongoing development projects add to congestion and that the Transport Department plays a vital role in addressing these challenges.