Food delivery rider among four killed in Karachi traffic accidents

An ambulance is in the queue. — Online/File

KARACHI: Four motorcycle riders — including one who worked in online food service — have died in separate road mishaps in different parts of Karachi.

Two drivers have been arrested by police for their alleged involvement in these accidents and their vehicles have been seized.

The law enforcers said one person died and another was injured when a car collided with a motorcycle near Teen Talwar. The car's driver has been taken into custody.

In another fatal incident on Defence Housing Authority (DHA)’s Khayaban-e-Nishat road, a double-cabin vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, identified as Murtaza, an online food delivery company rider, died at the scene.

Police stated that the vehicle's driver, Usman Shah Rashdi, was arrested and the vehicle impounded at Darakhshan Police Station. Police further stated that Usman is the grandson of former DIG Peer Hasan Shah Rashdi.

In another tragic event a vehicle collided with a motorcycle, killing the son, identified as Shamoon, and severely injuring his mother near Karsaz on Sharea Faisal. Separately, an unknown vehicle hit and killed an unidentified motorcyclist on Qayyumabad's Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Investigations into the hit-and-run cases by unidentified vehicles are ongoing, police officials said.

The past several months have seen many road accidents involving high speed dumper trucks causing people to lose lives as well as injuring them.

Earlier this month, troubling details emerged that at least 110 people have lost their lives in Karachi over the past few months days due to collisions involving heavy vehicles.