ADC martyred as terrorists strike Balochistan's Sorab

QUETTA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hidayat Buledi was martyred in a terrorist attack on the deputy commissioner's residence in Sorab, Khuzdar district, carried out by Fitna al-Hindustan, according to provincial spokesperson Shahid Rind.

In a statement, Rind said that armed terrorists, belonging to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), stormed Sorab Bazaar, looting a commercial bank and setting fire to the residences of several government officials.

"ADC Revenue Hidayat Baloch embraced martyrdom while courageously defending state property and lives during the attack," he said, adding that his residence, where women and children were present at the time, was also targeted.

He termed the attack a direct challenge to the writ of the state and a "cowardly attempt to destabilise the region". He added that the attack was carried out by proxies allegedly backed by India to foment unrest in Balochistan.

“The martyrdom of our brave officer is a symbol of unmatched courage. He sacrificed his life to protect the nation and has set a new example of valour,” the spokesperson said.

Following the incident, security forces, including the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies, launched a search and clearance operation in the area.

Rind vowed that all anti-state elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice, asserting that efforts to disrupt peace in the province would be foiled.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Quetta, Hamza Shafqaat, said that the deputy commissioner of Sorab compound was attacked and also confirmed the martyrdom of Buledi.

"Attack was made by Fitna al Hindustan. Buledi was a LUMS alumnus. Levies and other law enforcement agencies valiantly fought them back," he added.

Earlier on May 21, a powerful explosion near Zero Point in Balochistan's Khuzdar targeted a school bus, martyring eight, including five students and injuring dozens of others, drawing condemnations from across the country as well as the international community.

Terrorists targeted the school bus as it was heading towards the educational institute with more than 40 students on board in the district of Balochistan, which is among the worst terror-hit provinces.

Earlier, The News, quoting an intelligence source, reported that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has activated its proxies in Balochistan to fuel violence and terrorism.

Following the failure of a previous false flag operation in Pahalgam, RAW is allegedly using groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Fitna-al-Khawarij, as well as illegal Afghan nationals, to carry out attacks in Gwadar, Quetta, and Khuzdar.

In April, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India has activated its “assets” to inte¬nsify terrorist attacks in Pakistan, presenting “irr¬e¬futable evidence” of Ind¬ian state-sponsored terrorism.