Pakistan co-signs China-led mediation organisation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis pose for photos after a signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China May 30, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan joined China and other founding members in signing a convention in Hong Kong on Friday that Beijing hopes will be on par with the International Court of Justice and bolster the city's international credentials.

The move comes amid growing geopolitical tensions that have been exacerbated by US President Donald Trump's global trade war and fuelled risks of a sharp worldwide economic downturn.

The mediation body aims to cement Hong Kong's presence as a top centre to resolve disputes between countries, leader John Lee said earlier this week, adding that it's status would be on par with the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration of the United Nations in The Hague.

Besides Pakistan, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia and Serbia were among the countries attending the signing ceremony. Representatives from 20 international bodies including the United Nations were also expected to join, public broadcaster RTHK said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) on behalf of Pakistan during a signing ceremony held in Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region of China.

Speaking at the event, Dar praised the leadership of the People’s Republic of China for its vision and efforts in initiating and establishing IOMed. He described the launch of the organisation as a significant step towards strengthening multilateralism and advancing global peace, stability, and development.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role as a founding member, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peaceful dispute resolution and international cooperation. He underlined the importance of adhering to the principles of the UN Charter, fully implementing UN Security Council resolutions, and upholding international law as key elements in maintaining peace and security.

Dar also addressed regional issues, drawing attention to ongoing conflicts and the violation of international law. He condemned India's military actions against Pakistan and its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, as well as its continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The situation in the occupied Palestinian territories was also cited as a major challenge to peace and stability.

Pakistan, he stated, looks forward to working with IOMed to foster inclusive and just global cooperation through dialogue and mediation.