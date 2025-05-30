Karachi traffic chaos continues with three dead, three injured

A torched dumper truck after a traffic accident in Karachi on February 18, 2025. — PPI

Karachi reels from relentless road havoc as heavy vehicle accidents leave three dead, including two women, and three injured on Friday.

According to police, the first accident took place near Baldia Factory in Baldia Number 2, where a pedestrian was hit by a trailer truck. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Daud, died on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene, while the vehicle was taken into custody by the police.

The second accident occurred on the M9 Motorway near a residential society, when a family of five travelling on a motorcycle were struck by a speeding container.

According to rescue sources, two women — identified as Rehmat Bibi and Tabassum — were killed in the accident, while a man and two children sustained injuries.

Police said that the victims were all members of the same family — a husband, his wife, sister-in-law, and two children — all riding on a single motorcycle.

Following the incident, the driver fled the scene. The container was seized, and police launched a search to locate the driver.

In another shocking road accident on Thursday, a high-speed dumper truck crashed into a bunglow near Defence Road in the port city Karachi.

The past several months have seen many road accidents involving high speed dumper trucks causing people to lose lives as well as injuring them.

Earlier this month, troubling details emerged that at least 110 people have lost their lives in Karachi over the past few months days due to collisions involving heavy vehicles.

In response to the growing accident crisis, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi recently mandated the installation of cameras and trackers on all heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), including dumpers, water tankers, and oil tankers.

Moreover, the Sindh government has restricted heavy vehicle movement during daytime hours and enforced a 30 km/h speed limit within city limits. Dumpers are now banned from roads between 10pm and 6am.