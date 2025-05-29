Imran says no to give-and-take deal: PTI leader

PTI founder speaks during a news conference on November 19, 2020. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has dismissed the possibility of any personal deal or “give-and-take” arrangement, emphasising that he is only willing to engage in dialogue if it serves the country’s broader interest.

This was stated by Senator Ali Zafar following his recent meeting with the incarcerated PTI leader in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

Zafar, speaking to reporters, said that Khan clarified that he has never sought any concession for himself — and if he intended to, he would have done so long ago.

His statement came after Khan's sister Aleema Khan urged the country’s “unseen forces” to engage in dialogue through a give-and-take approach.

On the same day that Aleema made the appeal, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the offer could be considered.

The defence minister termed Aleema’s remarks as a "fragile effort", saying that her fresh offer could be "probed".

Zafar told reporters: "Khan said he is ready to talk for the sake of unity in the country. He emphasised that his doors remain open to the establishment for dialogue."

The PTI founder also remarked that no one would be allowed to “play on both sides of the wicket” and that he would no longer tolerate silence from those in positions of power.

Khan reiterated his demand for justice, calling for a swift hearing of his legal cases. He said: “I only want justice.”

The former prime minister also confirmed that the party had launched a protest movement, and a detailed strategy would be revealed within five to six days. Additionally, he has directed the PTI leadership to fully prepare for the movement.