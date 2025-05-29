Karachi may experience hotter temperatures

A man cools off at a punctured water supply line on a road as heatwave continues in Karachi. — INP/File

KARACHI: Sea breezes are likely to stay partially suspended for another couple of days and mercury may jump a little more as Karachi already simmers, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned on Thursday.

The Met Office said that hot winds are expected to blow from the west on Thursday and Friday, which would intensify the temperature during the day. The impact of the heat could be exacerbated on Thursday by winds that could reach 35 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Due to the dry and hot winds, citizens may experience heatwave-like conditions during the day. The temperature is expected to reach between 39°C and 41°C today and tomorrow.

The department also noted that Karachi is typically among the hottest cities during May, which is considered one of the peak summer months in the region.

However, some relief is expected from Friday onwards, with a slight drop in temperature likely.