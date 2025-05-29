Pakistan, Iran to keep border open 24/7 for pilgrims

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives at shrine of Hazrat Imam Reza (AS), Mashhad, Iran, May 27, 2025. — Screengrab via PTV

In a move to facilitate religious pilgrims, Pakistan and Iran have agreed to keep their border open round-the-clock during Muharram and Arbaeen.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni in Tehran, where both sides made several key decisions to improve pilgrim facilitation and strengthen border cooperation.

Deputy Interior Minister of Iran Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Deputy Minister Nader Yar Ahmadi, Adviser Hadian, Governor General of Sistan and Baluchestan Mansour Bager, and Colonel Javaheri, Head of International Affairs at the Ministry of Interior were present on the occasion from the Iranian side.

Director General FIA and senior officers from Pakistan's side also attended the meeting.

As part of the agreement, the Iranian government would provide accommodation and meals in Mashhad to 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims. A direct hotline will also be established between the two countries to resolve issues in a timely manner.

To ensure better coordination, a trilateral meeting involving Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq will be held in Mashhad ahead of Arbaeen to plan arrangements for pilgrims.

Both countries also agreed to increase the number of flights for pilgrims and explore the possibility of transportation by sea.

Furthermore , both leaders also discussed strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations and mutual cooperation in various fields including curbing illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug control. Both sides agreed to enhance coordination for better border security management.

Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Iranian government for its continued support to Pakistani pilgrims and assured full cooperation regarding the release of Iranian fishermen who had unintentionally entered Pakistani waters.

The Iranian minister emphasised that Iran and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations and that Pakistan’s security is of utmost importance to Iran. He stated that serving the pilgrims is a religious duty.

Two days earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Tehran as part of his four-nation tour to friendly countries, with an aim to express his gratitude for supporting Pakistan during the recent conflict against India.

During his two-day visit, he met Iranian top leadership, including President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

Addressing a joint presser, the premier said Pakistan was prepared to hold talks with India for the sake of regional peace, reiterating that the country desired peace and stability in South Asia.

“We want peace… we are ready to engage in dialogue for the resolution of all disputes, including the issue of Kashmir,” he added.