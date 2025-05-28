Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement in talks? Insider drops bombshell

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement plans revealed

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are hearing the wedding bells already and a source revealed when is the wedding expected.

The couple, both 35, are reportedly looking at 2026 is the year they get hitched and they have already discussed with friends and family.

“Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider told the Daily Mail, referring to the NFL star who will be retiring after this season.

The source went on to add that the pop superstar and athlete’s friends and families are super excited for the upcoming engagement.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged.”

Although, they added the dates are not confirmed yet “but it will 100 percent happen.”

Sharing Kelce and Swift’s feelings about their relationship, they said, “Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen.”

This new update comes against the storm of speculations about the couple heading towards a split.

It was previously reported that Swift and Kelce’s management teams have advised them to limit their public appearances together because the relationship is negatively impacting their individual careers.