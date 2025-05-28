At trilateral summit, PM urges India to engage in meaningful dialogue for peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, May 28, 2025. — X/@azpresident

BAKU: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again called on India to engage in "meaningful and immediate" dialogue to resolve critical regional issues, including Kashmir, water distribution, and terrorism.

“We must sit together and talk for the sake of peace… There are issues that demand immediate attention and must be addressed through dialogue,” the premier said while addressing Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit alongside presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting comes as the premier continued his four-nation tour to express his gratitude for supporting Pakistan during the recent conflict against India.

Earlier, the PM concluded his two-day bilateral visit to Iran and departed for Azerbaijan. Following his visits to Turkiye, Iran, and Azerbaijan, he will proceed to Tajikistan.

Addressing the summit, he underscored Pakistan's continued stance on regional peace, saying: “We desired peace yesterday, we desire peace today, and we will continue to desire peace in the future.”

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan seeks a resolution to the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He added that Pakistan is also open to talks with India on counterterrorism, if New Delhi demonstrates seriousness.

The prime minister referred to the recent aggression of India and said that with Allah Almighty’s infinite blessings and kindness, with the support of the people of Pakistan, and friendly countries, and a resolute response of the armed forces, they emerged victorious.

He noted that unfortunately India tried to weaponise the Indus Waters Treaty which was a lifeline for the 240 million population of Pakistan that used the water for agriculture, drinking and other purposes.

“It is most unfortunate that India tried to threaten to stop the flow of water into Pakistan. This is not possible, this is never possible and will not be possible. We are making proper arrangements to ensure that India never ever does it,” he emphatically maintained.

“We are the biggest victim of terrorism around the globe and lost 90,000 valuable lives and suffered $150 billion worth of economic losses over the last many decades. There can be no bigger manifestation of our commitment and intention to beat this menace for all times to come,” he added.

If India showed serious and honest cooperation, he said Pakistan would be willing to discuss all the issues, including promotion of trade with India, on the negotiation table.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir who he said led the armed forces of Pakistan to fight with great bravery and the highest level of professional acumen while the entire nation was standing behind them.

The premier said that during the conflict with India, he found the Field Marshal as ‘God-fearing, fearless, firm with iron resolve, patience and fortitude to face that aggression.’

He reiterated that during the recent conflict, India failed to bring out any credible evidences against Pakistan and rejected their sincere offer for a neutral and transparent investigation into so-called Pahalagam incident by any international body.

The prime minister said that during their previous trilateral format, the three countries held very fruitful discussions on the issues of mutual interests and hoped that their session in Lachin city would take their cooperation to new heights, consonance with the wishes and desires of the people of three countries.

He said that it would be no surprise to anyone that Pakistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan were bound together with historical, cultural and spiritual ties spanning over centuries.

This historic friendship was strengthened with the passage of time and they stood together with each other whether it was Nagorno-Karabakh, Northern Cyprus and Kashmir issues, he opined.

He said that it was natural that their people were bound together with love and passion, supporting their common objectives. Their people had given them their support with outpouring of love and affection.

He also highlighted that today, the world faced numerous grave challenges including armed conflicts, diseases, climate change and economic crises and they had assembled there opting for compassion while rejecting conflicts. They were confident that the passion and wisdom would ultimately usher into peace and prosperity, he added.

'$2 billion investment'

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, in his remarks, said that the three countries were united on basis of their common and shared history, culture and religion.

Turkiye and Pakistan extended moral support to them for which they were thankful for them, he said and highlighted the significance of solidarity and unity for the development of their nations by tapping resources to achieve their shared goals.

He said Azerbaijan wanted to advance its cooperation through joint ventures and envisaged $2 billion investment in Pakistan’s economy with specific development projects.

President Aliyev further stressed upon joint cooperation over AI, space exploration, academic collaboration, cultural events and tourism links to enhance ties between their people.

He said that tensions between Pakistan and India troubled them most and they expressed solidarity with Pakistan, adding that through dialogue and negotiations under the UN charter was a way to move forward.

'Mutual trust'

Turkiye President Erdogan, in his speech, congratulated Azerbaijan on the Independence Day and said that the three brotherly countries were linked with mutual trust and confidence.

Their ties were being strengthened and they were striving to translating their trilateral relationship into strategic cooperation, he added.

He hoped that the region would become focus of peace, stability and prosperity.

Referring to recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Istanbul, President Erdogan said that they discussed the scope of high-level strategic council and historic ties.

He congratulated the prime minister for the prudent and wise approach during the conflict with India and said that ceasefire had ended tensions between the two countries. He reiterated Turkiye’s contribution towards securing a permanent peace.

President Erdogan further underscored the different challenges faced by the world ranging from security threats to economic meltdown and stressed upon joint projects and cooperation among the three countries in trade facilitation, investment promotion and digital formation.

Trilateral summit

The premier arrived in Lachin, Azerbaijan, a day earlier to attend the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit, the third stop on a five-day tour aimed at extending gratitude to friendly nations for supporting Pakistan during recent military conflict with India.

PM Shehbaz on Tuesday held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, wherein both leaders stressed coordinated efforts to enhance regional stability, mutual prosperity, and uphold principled positions on key international issues.

The PM conveyed warm felicitations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this important national occasion, emphasising that the people of both countries enjoyed an eternal bond of friendship.

The premier thanked Azerbaijan for its unwavering support during the recent standoff with India, triggered by New Delhi's missile strikes on Pakistan, and praised the public show of solidarity from its leadership and people.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were also present.

The PM's four-nation tour follows a military stand-off between Pakistan and India. The latest escalation began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were martyred in unprovoked Indian strikes in different areas of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. During the four-day standoff, at least 11 troops and 40 civilians were martyred at the hands of India.

Both nations halted their worst fighting in nearly three decades after agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, which took place after India launched unprovoked attacks on Islamabad.

Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic efforts to expose Indian propaganda and counter its hostile narrative at international forums.

As part of those efforts, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also lead a high-level delegation to brief world leaders, parliamentarians, and international media in various countries about Pakistan’s peace-focused stance.