Brutal beating by stepfather hospitalises Karachi sisters

Representational image of a police tape restricting a crime scene. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: A distressing case of child abuse has emerged from Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony in North Karachi, where two underage sisters were assaulted by their stepfather, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at Khawaja Ajmer Nagri Police Station on the complaint of the girls’ maternal uncle, who stated that his sister Bushra’s second husband had repeatedly subjected the girls to physical abuse.

The FIR includes sections pertaining to attempted murder.

According to the complaint, after Bushra remarried, she took both her daughters, aged eight and sixteen, to live with her new husband, who frequently subjected them to physical abuse. The uncle said he was informed of their deteriorating condition the previous day, after which they were rushed to the hospital.

Police said the stepfather fled the scene after the girls were hospitalised and has been absconding since.

Dr Sumaiya, Police Surgeon, said the signs of physical abuse on the girls’ bodies appear to be five to six days old. Samples have been sent for chemical analysis, and confirmation regarding sexual assault will follow once test reports are received.

The case highlights growing concerns over child abuse in Pakistan. A report released by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) last month revealed that 7,608 cases of violence against children were reported in 2024 alone—an average of 21 cases per day.

Sindh reported 354 such cases last year, including 19 each of physical and sexual abuse and 152 kidnappings, none of which resulted in a single conviction.

SSDO’s Executive Director, Syed Kausar Abbas, called the conviction rates “unacceptably low” and advocated for structural reforms including specialised child courts and better legal enforcement.