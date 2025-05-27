Sindh bans using children to welcome guests in school ceremonies

Students perform a lively drum and tambourine routine as part of a school event or celebration. — Facebook/School Education & Literacy Department/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government has ordered the school administrations not to use students to welcome guests in ceremonies and also banned presenting gifts of ajraks and Sindhi caps.

A notification was issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, which ordered top officers of government schools and heads of allied institutions to "discontinue the tradition of presenting ajrak, topi and any other types of gifts during official meetings, functions, or ceremonies".

Additionally, the tradition of having children welcoming the guests, delegates and officers of the secretariat must be stopped, it read.

The provincial government specifically instructed relevant authorities to strictly adhere to directives in letter and spirit with no exceptions.

— Reporter

This ban was imposed after Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed displeasure over government officers for giving gifts during a ceremony on May 16 related to the provision of meals in government schools.