Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes to sight Zil Hajj moon





ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is holding a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday to sight the Zil Hajj moon for 1446 Hijri and determine the dates for Eid ul Adha this year.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, chairman of the Central Committee, is presiding over the meeting.

Moreover, the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees are also meeting separately at their respective headquarters to see the Eid ul Adha moon.

Eid ul Adha falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, which also marks the Hajj pilgrimage. According to a prediction by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Muslims in Pakistan are expected to celebrate the occasion on June 7.

The space agency said that the first of Zil Hajj — the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar — will likely be observed on May 29, depending on the official moon sighting. This projection places Eid ul Adha on Saturday, June 7.

Suparco revealed that the Zil Hajj moon will be born on May 27 at 8:02am, but its age by sunset that day will only be 11 hours and 34 minutes, making the chances of visibility almost negligible across the country.

Eid ul Adha is the second of the two main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid ul Fitr. Celebrations and observances are generally carried forward for three days.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details