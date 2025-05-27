Punjab schools to remain open on May 28

Students salute as they express solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces during a school assembly in Lahore on May 12, 2025. — AFP

The Punjab School Education Department has directed that no holiday will be observed on May 28, with schools across the province remaining open to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer through officially mandated events and competitions.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the department instructed all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities to organise observances that convey “a positive social message for peace and courage.”

Activities to be conducted within school premises include special morning assemblies, recitation of the national anthem and prayers, and tributes to the Pakistan Army.

In addition, district-level competitions are to be organised, including speech contests on topics such as the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer and national security, art and poster contests, and Milli Naghme (national song) performances. The top winner in each category at the district level will receive a cash prize of Rs50,000.

The notification further directed that students and staff in all schools will make a pledge to work for the betterment, peace, and scientific progress of Pakistan.

The department also stated that summer vacations will be announced at the conclusion of the ceremony.

May 28 is observed as a gazette holiday across the country, which was already notified by the Cabinet Division last year.

Pakistan, with the successful nuclear tests, became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world.

India tested its "device" for the first time in 1974, which compelled Pakistan to expedite its nuclear programme with renewed commitment.

Amid slogans of "Allah-o-Akbar", Pakistan conducted its first test on May 28, 1998, at the Ras Koh hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

The nuclear tests not only demonstrated Pakistan's resolve to safeguard the country's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.