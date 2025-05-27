Karachi: iPhones, cash looted in Defence mobile shop robbery

Screengrab from CCTV footage of armed robbery in Badr Commercial mobile shop, Karachi. — Reporter

A mobile phone shop in Karachi’s Defence Phase 5, located on Badar Commercial Street within the jurisdiction of Darakhshan Police, was looted in an armed robbery — adding to growing concerns among traders over deteriorating law and order.

According to the affected trader, four suspects arrived in a car. Three entered the shop while one remained outside.

One suspect, dressed in white shalwar kameez, walked in while pretending to speak on a mobile phone. He was followed by two others, dressed in green and blue shalwar kameez, who entered holding pistols.

The suspects held the traders hostage at gunpoint and looted the shop. They fled with two iPhones, including a 16 Pro Max, three other expensive mobile phones, and Rs30,000 in cash.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced. According to Electronics Dealers Association leader Rizwan Irfan, a similar robbery had recently taken place at a mobile shop in Defence’s Khadda Market.

Rizwan Irfan said the suspects involved in the Badar Commercial incident were arrested in injured condition, but the stolen items had not been recovered.

He added that, due to the increasing frequency of such incidents, traders in Karachi were gripped by fear and insecurity.

He further mentioned that the association planned to inform the home minister and senior officials about the traders’ security concerns.