Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, surrounded by religious scholars and clerics, looks in the telescope to spot the crescent moon in this undated image. — AFP/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Islamabad today to observe the Zil Hajj moon for the year 1446 Hijri, finally confirming the dates for Eid ul Adha.

Chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, the meeting will also see Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees gathering at their respective headquarters to see the moon.

Eid ul Adha, which falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage, a significant event for Muslims. According to predictions from the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the celebration is expected to take place on June 7.

The space agency said that the first of Zil Hajj — the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar — will likely be observed on May 29, depending on the official moon sighting. This projection places Eid ul Adha on Saturday, June 7.

Suparco revealed that the Zil Hajj moon will be born on May 27 at 8:02am, but its age by sunset that day will only be 11 hours and 34 minutes, making the chances of visibility almost negligible across the country.

On the other hand, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the auspicious festival in the Islamic calendar is expected to fall on June 6, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society.

Eid ul Adha is the second of the two main festivals in Islam alongside Eid ul Fitr. Celebrations and observances are generally carried forward for three days.