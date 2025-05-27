Taylor Swift faces major snub at AMAs as split rumours circulate

Taylor Swift shocks fans at the AMAs after skipping star-studded ceremony

Taylor Swift did not attend the American Music Awards 2025 but fans were still hoping she would score some wins at the award show where she was nominated in six categories.

The 35-year-old pop superstar had been nominated for the categories of Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Touring Artist, Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album for The Tortured Poets Department and Collaboration of the Year for Fortnight with Post Malone.

However, Swift did not end up winning in any of the categories at the award show on Monday, May 26, taking place at the Fontainebleau, Las Vegas.

The 14-time-Grammy winner did receive a nod for Eras Tour as it was named the Tour of the Century and gave a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

“I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tourmates,” she said, adding that the record-breaking tour was “the most challenging” yet “most rewarding” thing she’s ever done.

Although the Anti-Hero hitmaker was the most awarded artist in the history of AMAs, this year seems to have brought a setback.

The snub comes as breakup speculations have begun to swirl about Swift and her beau Travis Kelce after an insider shared that the couple’s romance has begun to affect their individual careers negatively.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has addressed the rumours yet. The couple last appeared together last week on their date night in Florida.