Peshawar traffic wardens suspended over assault





Stills taken from viral CCTV footage shows police personnel fighting with a citizen in Peshawar, May 21, 2025. — Reporter

PESHAWAR: A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing five traffic police officers physically assaulting a citizen at Aman Chowk in Peshawar.

Following the incident, the traffic police department formed an inquiry committee and suspended three officials for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The widely circulated CCTV footage shows police personnel engaging in a physical altercation with a citizen.

The traffic police department stated that the incident occurred on May 21, and an inquiry committee has been formed.

However, the traffic police also said, the viral video is edited and that the officers acted in self-defence during a scuffle with the citizen.

They said that the citizen initiated the confrontation by assaulting a traffic police official after being stopped for driving a vehicle with tinted windows in the red zone.

Authorities have requested the complete, unedited video of the incident and stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report.