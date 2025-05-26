Key cause of casualties in Punjab rains revealed

A view of a fallen tree after dust storms and heavy rain hit Islamabad on May 24, 2025. — APP

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has named solar panels as the major cause of casualties during the recent severe storm that swept through Punjab, causing widespread structural damage.

Speaking on Geo News' morning programme "Geo Pakistan," Director General PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia described the weather conditions as "unprecedented" and "beyond expectations."

According to Kathia, 124 incidents of structural collapse have been reported across Punjab so far among which 80% were directly linked to rooftop solar panels. These panels lacked sufficient safety measures during installation.

"Eighty per cent of the collapses involved solar plates. Except for three incidents, all others were caused by these installations," he revealed. "We welcome solar technology, but installations must be secure to prevent such tragedies."

The DG PDMA also connected the recent extreme weather to broader climate change patterns. He noted that while global temperatures have risen by one to two degrees Celsius, Pakistan has experienced a sudden increase of four to five degrees, leading to more intense heat waves.

"We are facing the consequences of a 1°C to 1.5°C rise in global temperature. This is the second consecutive year we’ve witnessed a sudden 7°C increase during summer, resulting in severe heatwaves,” he explained.

Kathia urged citizens to brace for worsening weather patterns, emphasising the clear link between rising temperatures and extreme climate events.

In response, the government has implemented various protective measures, including enhanced water supply efforts and early warning systems. However, Kathia highlighted the critical need for regional cooperation and robust long-term strategies.

“For any real reduction in temperature, we need serious action — afforestation, better urban planning, and collective efforts across South Asia,” he concluded.