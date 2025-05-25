Birth, death registration fees abolished in Punjab

A representational image of a Form B issued by NADRA. — Radio Pakistan/File

The Punjab government has scrapped all fees for birth and death registrations in the province, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif terming it a major step towards ensuring citizens’ fundamental rights.

"Identity is a fundamental right of every citizen, and we want to create convenience for the people," the provincial chief executive said in a statement.

She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure immediate enforcement of the Birth & Death Registration Rules 2025.

Under the new policy, citizens can now register births and deaths free of cost at Union Councils and Municipal Committees for up to seven years. Additionally, the requirement of a court decree for late registrations has also been eliminated.

CM Maryam further said that computerised birth and death certificates would also be issued free of charge, emphasising the importance of timely registration to ensure the protection of civil rights.

She reiterated that the digital certificate is mandatory to access essential services, and urged officials to facilitate citizens under the newly introduced reforms.