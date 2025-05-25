Security forces neutralise nine terrorists in separate KP operations

Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, on July 2, 2014. — Reuters/File

At least nine Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed by security forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, on reported presence of Indian-sponsored terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij [terrorists] location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” read the statement.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Tank district and in ensuing fire exchange, two more Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed.

In the third encounter that took place in general area Bagh, Khyber district, troops successfully neutralised three more terrorists, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitisation operations were conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan "are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country", read the statement.

Pakistan has witnessed surge in terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, the first quarter of 2025 saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, with the fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbering the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.

Its key findings, issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) revealed notably fewer fatal losses among civilians and security forces personnel compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 and a nearly 13% reduction in overall violence, The News reported.

Despite progress, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.

Projections warn of over 3,600 fatalities by year-end if current trends persist, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan’s deadliest years.

Individually, Balochistan suffered 35% of all fatalities in the period under review, and compared to last quarter, it recorded an alarming 15% surge in violence. The comparison disregards the surge recorded in other provinces/ regions as the number of fatalities remains very low.