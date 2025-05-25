Ben Affleck not invited to Jennifer Garner-John Miller’s wedding?

Jennifer Garner has recently laid down new wedding boundaries for ex-husband Ben Affleck.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Garner’s fiancé John Miller doesn’t want Affleck to attend their wedding, which is going to be held later this year.

An insider revealed that the Alias actress already gave in to Miller's demands before.

“John is happy his previous ultimatum worked and Ben's not stinking up their romance with his clinginess, but now he's taking his hardline tactics a step further and insisting that Ben be banned from the wedding,” shared a source.

Miller was previously furious over latest pictures of Affleck hugging Garner at a paintball park with their kids, and insiders claimed he’s making sure nothing like that ever happened again.

Interestingly, the businessman fiancé finally decided to move into Garner’s Brentwood, California home, but he wants to be sure Affleck is out of sight when they tie the knot.

“Having Ben there would attract too much attention and distract from the meaning and purpose of their special day, plus it would be a nightmare for John to have to talk to Ben,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Jen has tried to tell John that Ben’s like a brother to her, but so far John's not budging.”

“John understands there will be instances like that because of the kids, but he wants boundaries and he wants Ben to respect them. But first, Jen needs to draw them and make them clear to her errant ex,” pointed out an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that when Ben would find out he’s not invited to the wedding, “no doubt it won’t sit well with him”.