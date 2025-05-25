More rain, hail expected in parts of country after storms leave 14 dead

A view of fallen tree after a strong dust storm and heavy rain hit the twin cities, Islamabad, May 24, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Thunderstorms, rain, and isolated hailstorms are expected in several parts of the country on Sunday (today), following a powerful storm that battered Punjab and nearby regions a day earlier.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain accompanied by thunder is likely in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Pothohar region, and parts of Punjab and Balochistan. The forecast also warns of heavy rain or hail at a few locations.

The Met Office noted that Jacobabad recorded the country’s highest temperature in the last 24 hours at 50 degrees Celsius, with Sibi following closely at 49°C.

Other high temperatures included 47°C in Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, Rohri, Larkana, and Nawabshah; 46°C in Sukkur; 45°C in Hyderabad; 44°C in Multan; 41°C in Lahore and Faisalabad; 38°C in Quetta and Peshawar; 37°C in Karachi; 36°C in Gilgit; 35°C in Islamabad; and 33°C in Muzaffarabad.

A day earlier, at least 14 people lost their lives and 51 were injured in rain related incidents as dust storms and thunderstorms lashed various cities of Punjab.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused damage in the federal capital, with hail also reported. Water entered houses in Abpara, and the water level rose in Nala Lai, prompting authorities to impose a rain emergency in Rawalpindi.

In Lahore, a dust storm followed by rain led to widespread power outages. Several trees were uprooted, searchlight poles fell at Gaddafi Stadium, and multiple booths were blown away, resulting in the cancellation of a planned practice session between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Chakwal also faced disruptions as the storm forced authorities to close a section of the M-2 motorway near Kallar Kahar for several hours. Cities including Multan, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Attock, and Sialkot experienced blackouts and strong winds that blew away solar panels at several sites.

Rescue officials attributed the casualties to the collapse of dilapidated structures and other storm-related accidents. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said compensation would be provided to the affected families in accordance with Punjab government policy.

In KP, similar conditions were reported. A dust storm hit Peshawar, while rain was recorded in Malakand, Abbottabad, Mardan, Charsadda, and Mansehra. In Swat, flooding entered homes and shops, and hailstorms damaged crops and orchards.

In AJK, rain affected several areas, including Neelum Valley and Muzaffarabad. Flooding led to the closure of Sharea Neelum at Badiyan Seri.