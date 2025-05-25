Karachi braces for scorching days ahead as temperatures soar to 40°C today

A volunteer sprays water on a bypasser's face to cool off during a hot summer day along a street in Karachi on June 24, 2024. — AFP

With a severe heatwave sweeping across the country, Karachi is expected to face a sharp spike in temperatures today (Sunday), with the mercury likely to reach 40°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Coastal areas may feel even hotter, with the perceived temperature rising up to 45°C due to high humidity and a lack of sea breeze. While daytime hours are likely to bring strong sunshine with minimal wind activity, this increases discomfort for residents.

As per the Met Office, winds from the west are currently blowing at a speed of 17 kilometres per hour, and the humidity level stands at 74%, further contributing to the sweltering conditions. The weather is forecast to remain extremely hot and humid over the next 24 hours.

Meteorological analyst Owais Hyder said that a low-pressure system is currently situated over the Indian state of Maharashtra. However, this system is not expected to bring any rainfall to Sindh, including Karachi. As a result, no rain is forecast for the city throughout the week.

Temperatures are likely to remain high, with mercury levels hovering between 40°C and 41°C from Wednesday through Friday. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses and avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.

Health experts have advised the public to take preventive steps to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of fluids at regular intervals, including water, lemon water, yoghurt-based drinks, and lassi. They also urge people to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

For those venturing outdoors, using a cap, scarf, or umbrella is advised to protect against direct sunlight. Experts also recommend avoiding heavy, spicy, and fried foods, and instead opting for light and fresh meals.

In case of symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, weakness, or high fever, immediate medical attention should be sought.