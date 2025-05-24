Prince Harry faces visa ultimatum: What's next for Duke?

Prince Harry's visa drama takes a shocking turn:

Prince Harry's future in the US hangs in balance as a fresh twist in visa row is expected in next few weeks.

The Duke of Sussex has been warned of new surprising developments in his legal battle over US immigration records.

A senior figure at the Heritage Foundation has made shocking claims about the lawsuit seeking Harry's visa documents.

"The fight continues to release Prince Harry's immigration records to the American people. The legal case continues on that front. There will be further developments I think in the next few weeks. I also think the Trump administration might make a decision ultimately to release the records," explained Nile Gardiner to GB News.

Gardiner went on claiming: "There's a clear public interest to see whether Harry lied in his US visa application and the Trump administration is committed to the full enforcement of US law."

He warned: "If he is found to have lied in his application, it is a criminal offence and would result in up to five years in prison or deportation."

Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act. They questioned whether the Duke received special treatment or lied about his past drug use on his immigration.

However, the recently released documents indicate that the former senior royal's visa was granted in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act.

However, the case has sparked debate, with some arguing that Harry's public admissions of drug use should have consequences for his immigration status.

Others believe that King Charles III's youngest should be treated like any other applicant. The outcome of this case may have implications for Harry's future in the US.

The foundation has been pursuing the case against a federal agency, demanding the release of information regarding whether Meghan Markle's husband was truthful about his drug consumption on his immigration papers when applying for residency in the US.